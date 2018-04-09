Travel review website TripAdvisor has released its list of the world’s 10 best airlines and Asian carriers dominated the rankings this year, while only one North American airline made the cut.

Singapore Airlines was named the world’s best airline, as one of four Asian carriers making the top 10 of the second annual Travelers’ Choice Awards. It was also considered the best airline to fly first class and economy, the survey said.

"Our business model is based around three main pillars – product leadership, service excellence and network connectivity,” said Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong in a statement Monday after the TripAdvisor ranking was released. “We are continuing to invest heavily in all three areas to ensure we have industry-leading offerings that meet and exceed our customers' expectations, both on the ground and in the air."

The list was compiled based on airline reviews submitted to TripAdvisor or one of its partners from February 2017 to the same period this year. The winners were determined based on the quantity and quality of ratings by travelers, according to the travel site.

The only North American carrier to make the list was Southwest Airlines, which came in sixth place. It was also considered the best airline in the U.S., while WestJet took the top award for Canada.

WestJet was named the best airline in Canada, according to TripAdvisor. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Here’s a look at the 10 best airlines in the world according to TripAdvisor: