WINNIPEG -- A world-renowned video game company is setting up shop in Winnipeg.

Ubisoft, which is known for games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, says it is opening an office in the city.

The French gaming giant plans to invest $35 million in the province, creating 100 jobs over the next five years.

There will be opportunity for engineers, tool programmers and technical artists.

The company already has teams in Montreal, Quebec City, Saguenay, Toronto and Halifax.

Minister of Growth, Enterprise and Trade Blaine Pedersen says the gaming giant's move to Manitoba will help grow the tech talent pool in the province.

"This private capital investment in Manitoba will create new jobs and opportunities for Manitoba students and graduates in the interactive digital media, information and communications technology fields," Pedersen said in a release Friday.

The Winnipeg Ubisoft studio will support some of the company's most successful open-world games like Assassin's Creed.

"The creation of these massive digital worlds is increasingly complex, and it's critical that our development teams have access to the best tech and tools to continue to develop the most innovative games in our fast paced, highly competitive market," Yannis Mallat, CEO of Ubisoft Canadian Studios, said in a statement.

That means the studio will attract, grow and develop talent in the province, said Darryl Long, managing director of Ubisoft Winnipeg.

"Winnipeg is truly a hidden gem for talent in the video game industry," he said.

Ubisoft makes games for consoles, phones, tablets and PCs.