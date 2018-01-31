{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    AT&T Q4 profit rises on subscriber additions, tax cut boost

    Reuters

    AT&T downtown LA

    An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. , REUTERS/Mike Blake

    AT&T Inc (T.N) said on Wednesday that quarterly profit rose, helped by tax cuts and subscriber additions.

    Net income attributable to AT&T was US$19 billion, or US$3.08 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from US$2.4 billion, or 39 cents a share, in the year earlier period.

    AT&T also said it added 329,000 phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill in the quarter.