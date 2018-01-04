Aurora Cannabis buys more shares in CanniMed, taking stake to 2.7%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has increased its stake in competitor CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED.TO) by buying 91,800 common shares, taking its total to 657,800 or about 2.7 per cent of the outstanding share pool.

Edmonton-based Aurora says its purchases were made in connection with its offer in November to purchase all of the common shares of CanniMed, a takeover that has been aggressively resisted by the target company.

It says the highest price paid for CanniMed shares on Thursday was $23.99 and it has paid an average price of $22.98 per share in the three purchases of its campaign starting last Friday.

Aurora has said it's allowed to buy up to about five per cent of the Saskatoon-headquartered CanniMed's stock on the open market.

On Wednesday, CanniMed urged shareholders not to sell, arguing Aurora's hostile proposed all-stock deal has had a detrimental effect on its share price.