B.C. Green leader says there's no way he can live with LNG

As B.C. Premier John Horgan touts the province’s strength in energy during his Asia trade mission, B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver is threatening to bring down the six-month-old coalition government if Horgan continues trumpeting investments in the liquefied natural gas industry.

“It is just unrealistic and folly to promise on the one hand, we’re going to be leaders in climate change and greenhouse gas reduction, and on the other we’re going to build LNG capacity,” said in an interview with BNN Tuesday. “They’re incompatible – and British Columbians deserve to be told.”

“We’re very, very serious about this because we do not have Christy Clark and her government in power largely because of the false promises of delivering LNG. And now, we have Mr. Horgan and his government turning into the B.C. Liberals who were set aside in the last election.”

Weaver initially issued his threat against the B.C. NDP government on Twitter last week in response to Horgan’s agenda for his trade mission to, which includes plans to court support for LNG developments.

“NDP government will fall in non confidence if after all that has happened it continues to pursue LNG folly,” he wrote.

Weaver claims a big LNG plant could produce 10 megatonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year, while the province’s overall emissions are currently at 64 megatonnes per year.

He said he was “blindsided” by Horgan’s plans to trumpet LNG and called the move “reckless.”

“This is reckless fiscally, it’ reckless environmentally and the B.C. Green’s did not sign on to this – and we are very serious about this issue,” he said.

Horgan is currently on a 10-day trade mission in Asia until Jan. 30, with stops in China, South Korea and Japan.