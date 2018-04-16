The Takeaway with Amanda Lang: Ottawa pledging money to Trans Mountain hardly a victory

VICTORIA - British Columbia's attorney general is threatening to sue if a new law introduced in Alberta causes gasoline prices in to skyrocket.

David Eby says it's unconstitutional for one province to use energy policy to punish another province, and B.C. is prepared to take legal action against Alberta.

The Alberta government introduced legislation that would allow for the restriction of oil, gasoline and natural gas leaving that province, which could cause fuel prices in B.C. to jump.

Eby's comments come as those for and against the construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion dig in, including Indigenous Peoples, business leaders, protesters and politicians.

Pipeline owner, Kinder Morgan, has suspended all non-essential spending on the $7.4 billion project as the federal government tries to reassure the company's investors by May 31 that the project will move forward despite opposition from the B.C. government.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Sunday in Ottawa, with Trudeau saying the federal government is preparing to hold private, financial talks with Kinder Morgan to ensure the pipeline's completion.

