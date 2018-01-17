{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      POLOZ: CANADA'S RESILIENCE TO ECONOMIC SHOCKS IS IMPROVING

    • BREAKING NEWS

      POLOZ: NAFTA IMPACT ON ECONOMY, BUSINESS INVESTMENT A VERY BIG UNKNOWN

    • BREAKING NEWS

      POLOZ: INTEREST RATE DECISIONS DEPENDENT ON DATA, NOT NAFTA

    • BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: RAISING RATES TOO QUICKLY COULD STALL CANADA'S ECONOMIC EXPANSION

    • BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: CONTINUED MONETARY STIMULUS 'LIKELY TO BE REQUIRED FOR A TIME'

    • BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: WAGE PRESSURES REMAIN MODEST DESPITE JOBS MARKET STRENGTH

    • BREAKING NEWS

      WILKINS: LABOUR MARKET SLACK NARROWING FASTER THAN EXPECTED

    • WATCH LIVE

      BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR POLOZ SPEAKS ON RATE DECISION

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    4h ago

    Bank of America Q4 profits fall 48% on new tax law

    Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

    Stock vs. Stock: Goldman and Bank of America earnings

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    NEW YORK -- Bank of America (BAC.N) said Wednesday that its fourth-quarter profits fell by nearly half from a year ago, as the bank had to book US$2.9 billion in charges related to the new tax law.

    The consumer banking giant said it earned US$2.37 billion, or 20 cents a share, down from US$4.54 billion, or 39 cents a share, from the same period a year ago.

    Like many banks this quarter, Bank of America had to write down the value its stockpile of deferred tax assets on its balance sheet. The assets are basically credits it could have used to pay future income taxes that built up after the 2008 financial crisis, when banks like BofA had billions of dollars in losses from bad mortgages and other toxic investments. Because the maximum corporate tax rate was reduced from 35 per cent to 21 per cent under the Republican tax law, Bank of America and other financial companies had to revalue those credits.

    The bank also had to write down US$946 million in renewable energy investments that were also impacted by the tax law.

    Outside of the impact of the tax law, Bank of America's quarterly results benefited from rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in the last year, and that allows banks like BofA to charge more to borrowers for loans. Net interest income at Bank of America rose 11 per cent from a year earlier to US$11.46 billion.

    Trading revenues fell 11 per cent to US$2.5 billion in the quarter. Many banks have reported declines in trading revenue for the fourth quarter as markets were abnormally calm last year, which kept investors from actively trading.

    Total revenue at the bank was US$20.44 billion, up from US$19.99 billion in the same period a year earlier.