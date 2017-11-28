Bank of Nova Scotia Q4 earnings up 4%

TORONTO - Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canada's third-biggest lender, on Tuesday said its earnings increased by 4 per cent in the fourth quarter, benefiting from strong performances by each of its businesses.

Scotiabank reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the quarter, up from $1.57 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of $1.66 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.