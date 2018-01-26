Toronto police said on Friday that they have evidence billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman died in a double homicide and that the couple were "targeted."

In a news conference, Det. Sgt. Susan Gomes of the Toronto homicide squad said police have not identified any suspects. Gomes says there were no signs of forced entry into the residence.

The Shermans, in their 70s, were found dead in their Toronto mansion on Dec. 15. Autopsy results reveal they died by "ligature neck compression."

Barry Sherman founded Toronto-based generic drug giant Apotex in 1974. Since starting the company, his fortune grew to nearly $5 billion, according to a recent estimate by Canadian Business magazine. The Shermans were known for their philanthropy, making numerous multimillion-dollar donations to hospitals, schools and charities.

The Sherman family said the Toronto Police Service's announcement that the deaths of their parents are being investigated as a double murder was "anticipated." The family had hired their own private investigators.

"This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation," the Sherman family said in a statement released Friday.

"The family continues to support the Toronto Police Service in their efforts to seek justice for their parents and pursue those responsible for these unspeakable crimes."