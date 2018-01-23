Bell Canada is alerting some customers that their information has been illegally accessed in a data breach affecting less than 100,000 people.

The company said in a statement that hackers accessed information including names and email addresses, and in some cases, phone and account numbers. Bell said there is no indication any credit card or banking details were accessed.

“We apologize to our customers and are contacting all those affected,” Scott Henderson, Bell’s vice president of communications, said in a statement.

Henderson said there is an active RCMP investigation of the security breach underway and Bell has notified the privacy commissioner’s office.

The incident comes after Bell Canada revealed in May that an anonymous hacker obtained nearly two million customer email addresses, and about 1,700 names and phone numbers.

BNN is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.