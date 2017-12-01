{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    10h ago

    Bell launching new discount pre-paid wireless brand 'Lucky Mobile'

    The Canadian Press

    Bell

    Bell Media BCE Telecom , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - Bell is launching a new discount pre-paid wireless brand, Lucky Mobile.

    The service will initially be available in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia starting Dec. 4.

    Lucky Mobile will offer service in 17 zones covering most major cities including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and surrounding areas as well as province-wide and Canada-wide options.

    Plans will include voice calling and texting as well as other services, while mobile data options will also be available at 3G-equivalent access speeds.

    The company says Lucky Mobile will also introduce an app that enables talk and text over Wi-Fi next year.

    BNN is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.