It may not have been on everyone’s Christmas wishlist, but Kim Kardashian West seemed happy about her stocking stuffers from husband Kanye West this year.

The rap star gave her shares of Apple, Disney, Amazon, Adidas, and Netflix.

The television reality star and entrepreneur showed off stock certificates to her 105 million Instagram followers Tuesday, with the caption “best husband alert!”

“Okay so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix, Amazon gift card, and Adidas socks,” Kardashian West said in an Instagram story post.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

“But then I open the next box and it is stock to Amazon, where he got the gift cards, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple – hence the little headphones – Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

In the story, Kardashian West shows the certificate for 920 Disney shares, worth approximately US$100,000.00.

She also received 995 shares of Adidas, according to the certificate she showed.

The companies Kardashian West were gifted include some strong performers. Here’s a breakdown of each of them:

(Boards by BNN Chase Producer Ian Vandaelle)