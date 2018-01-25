{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    18h ago

    Bill Ackman's Pershing Square to take passive stake in Nike: Report

    Scott Deveau, Bloomberg News

    Bill Ackman

    Bill Ackman William Ackman , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management has built a stake in Nike Inc. (NKE.N), according to a person familiar with the matter.

    Unlike Pershing Square’s activist campaigns, in which it pressures company executives or directors to make changes, its investment in the sportswear company is passive, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

    A representative for Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Nike shares have risen more than 30 per cent since the end of September, valuing the company at US$110 billion.

    Faced with shrinking assets, Ackman is cutting 10 employees from the firm, a person familiar with that matter said this week. The firm now oversees about US$9 billion in assets, less than half of its 2015 peak.

    Ackman’s Nike investment was reported earlier by Reuters.

    With assistance from Matt Townsend