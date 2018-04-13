2h ago
Bill Harris' Top Picks: April 13, 2018
BNN.ca Staff
Bill Harris' Top Picks
Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management
Focus: Canadian large and mid-caps
MARKET OUTLOOK
Since November, we have had a pretty big pullback in the kind of businesses we like to invest in. We believe most of the damage has been done, with the stock market now pricing in the expectation of higher interest rates. We believe higher yielding securities like REITs and pipelines are now trading at attractive valuations.
TOP PICKS
ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)
CENOVUS ENERGY (CVE.TO)
ROXGOLD (ROXG.TO)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|ENB
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CVE
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ROXG
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JAN. 23, 2017
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (CNQ.TO)
- Then: $39.24
- Now: $44.17
- Return: 13%
- Total return: 17%
KEYERA (KEY.TO)
- Then: $38.99
- Now: $34.94
- Return: -10%
- Total return: -6%
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS (WEF.TO)
- Then: $1.83
- Now: $2.76
- Return: 51%
- Total return: 57%
Total return average: 23%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|CNQ
|Y
|Y
|Y
|KEY
|Y
|Y
|Y
|WEF
|Y
|Y
|Y
WEBSITE: www.avenueinvestment.com