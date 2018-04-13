Bill Harris, partner and portfolio manager at Avenue Investment Management

Focus: Canadian large and mid-caps

MARKET OUTLOOK

Since November, we have had a pretty big pullback in the kind of businesses we like to invest in. We believe most of the damage has been done, with the stock market now pricing in the expectation of higher interest rates. We believe higher yielding securities like REITs and pipelines are now trading at attractive valuations.

TOP PICKS

ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)

CENOVUS ENERGY (CVE.TO)

ROXGOLD (ROXG.TO)

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ENB Y Y Y CVE Y Y Y ROXG Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JAN. 23, 2017

CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES (CNQ.TO)

Then: $39.24

Now: $44.17

Return: 13%

Total return: 17%

KEYERA (KEY.TO)

Then: $38.99

Now: $34.94

Return: -10%

Total return: -6%

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS (WEF.TO)

Then: $1.83

Now: $2.76

Return: 51%

Total return: 57%

Total return average: 23%