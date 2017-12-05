{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Dec 5, 2017

    Bitcoin cracks US$13,000 as futures move closer to reality

    Dave Liedtka, Bloomberg News

    FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

    FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture

    Bitcoin topped US$13,000 for the first time, pushing this week’s gains to more than 30 per cent amid speculation that the use of futures will help make digital currencies a legitimate asset class for mainstream investors.

    The largest cryptocurrency by market value has soared from less than $1,000 at the start of the year as optimism climbs for the distributed ledger technology known as blockchain that is at the heart of bitcoin. The price surge has been accompanied by a growing chorus of warnings that the speculative frenzy is an asset bubble poised to burst.

    QuickTake: All about bitcoin, blockchain and the crypto world

    Cboe Global Markets Inc. has said it will start trading bitcoin futures on Dec. 10, while CME Group Inc.’s contracts are set to debut on Dec. 18. Nasdaq Inc. is planning to offer futures in 2018, according to a person familiar with the matter. Cantor Fitzgerald LP’s Cantor Exchange is creating a bitcoin derivative, and startup LedgerX already offers options.

