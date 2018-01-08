{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Bitcoin falls below US$15,000 as South Korea reviews digital currency accounts

    Richard Leong, Reuters

    Investing in blockchain not an easy task for average investor: Portfolio manager

    NEW YORK — Bitcoin fell below US$15,000 on Monday after South Korea's financial regulator said it and other agencies are inspecting six local banks that offer digital currency accounts to institutions.

    Bitcoin, the world's biggest virtual currency by market value, was last down 7.57 per cent at US$14,902.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.

