Bitcoin holds steady after coming back from plunge below US$10,000

(Bloomberg) -- The roller coaster January for cryptocurrency investors eased for a few hours on Thursday as Bitcoin held onto gains after roaring back from its first plunge below $10,000 since December.

The world’s largest digital currency climbed 3.9 percent to $11,822 at 7:40 a.m. in New York, Bloomberg composite pricing showed. It steadied in Asian and European trading as investors paused for breath following a frantic 24 hours in which the token swung through a $2,600 range. Rivals ethereum and litecoin rose about 2 percent each, while Ripple jumped 17 percent.

Criticism of the free-wheeling, half-a-trillion-dollar world of digital coins issued almost daily by regulators from Russia, South Korea to the U.S. have put investors on the edge in the new year. This has added to volatility and, in Bitcoin’s case, curbed sustained rallies seen last year.

“The regulatory crunch is coming,” said Neil Wilson, market analyst in London for online trading platform ETX Capital. “But because regulators have yet to do anything seismic, there is still plenty of buyers to be found -- second-wave buyers who’d feared they’d missed out on the boom, choosing to enter the market at more attractive prices.”

Comparing the asset class to Viagra, which was discovered in heart-medicine research, a Russian central banker Wednesday said that holders of cryptocurrencies now view them not as a means of payment, but as an investment asset.

Crypto as ‘Pyramid’

“It’s absolutely clear that regulators won’t do anything to facilitate the promotion of these pyramids,” first deputy governor at Bank of Russia Sergey Shvetsov said.

Bitcoin’s gyrations in 2018 have investors, regulators and onlookers debating whether the speculative bubble has popped after a 1,400 percent ascent last year. Jitters across the globe over a potential bloodbath helped wipe as much as $400 billion off the global market value of digital assets from its Jan. 8 high.

“This market is volatile and there is not enough capital in it to stabilize,” Darren Franceschini, chief executive with Blockchain Technologies Consulting, said in an email.

While South Korean authorities are debating a potential ban on local exchanges, China seems to be widening its crackdown on the industry.

Bixin, one of China’s larger operators for the so-called wallets that hold digital coins, said it was suspending all OTC trading and escrow trading on Wednesday, blaming “uncertainties regarding regulation policies.” No re-start date was set.

For more Bitcoin news:

Did Bitcoin Just Burst? How It Compares to History’s Big Bubbles

Bitcoin Storms Back From Dip Below $10,000 in White-Knuckle Ride

Bitcoin’s Nouveau Riche Run to Gold as Cryptocurrency Crashes

Bitcoin Resilience Tested as Traders Ponder What May Pop Bubble

BitConnect Closes Exchange as States Warn of Unregulated Sales

--With assistance from Nour Al Ali

To contact the reporters on this story: Todd White in Madrid at twhite2@bloomberg.net, Eric Lam in Hong Kong at elam87@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christopher Anstey at canstey@bloomberg.net, Sid Verma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.