BlackBerry beats revenue, profit estimates in Q3

WATERLOO, Ont. - BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) lost US$275 in its third quarter, although its revenue and adjusted earnings were better than analysts were expecting.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 52 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of $117 million or 22 cents per diluted share a year ago.

But BlackBerry says its adjusted profit for the quarter was $16 million or three cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a break-even quarter on an adjusted-per-share basis, according to Thomson Reuters.

BlackBerry's revenue was also higher than expected at $226 million, but down from $289 million a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected $214.6 million in revenue.

