{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    45m ago

    BlackBerry beats revenue, profit estimates in Q3

    The Canadian Press

    BlackBerry beats profit, revenue estimates in Q3

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    WATERLOO, Ont. - BlackBerry Ltd. (BB.TO) lost US$275 in its third quarter, although its revenue and adjusted earnings were better than analysts were expecting.

    The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 52 cents per diluted share compared with a loss of $117 million or 22 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    But BlackBerry says its adjusted profit for the quarter was $16 million or three cents per share.

    Analysts on average had expected a break-even quarter on an adjusted-per-share basis, according to Thomson Reuters.

    BlackBerry's revenue was also higher than expected at $226 million, but down from $289 million a year ago.

    Analysts on average had expected $214.6 million in revenue.

    More coming 