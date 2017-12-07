BlackBerry, Qualcomm expand partnership to connected automotive industry

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    BlackBerry Ltd (BB.TO) said on Thursday it would partner with Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) to use the chipmaker's hardware platform to expand in the fast-growing connected automotive industry.

    BlackBerry said it would use Qualcomm's hardware platform in areas such as virtual cockpit controllers, telematics, electronic control gateways and infotainment systems.

    The automotive industry is one of the fastest-growing segments of the technology market, as automakers race to add more autonomous features and ultimately seek to build self-driving cars.

    The companies have a relationship for over a decade.