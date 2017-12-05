{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    BMO raises dividend as fourth-quarter profit falls

    The Canadian Press

    BMO

    A Bank of Montreal (BMO) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, August 23, 2016. , REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    TORONTO -- Bank of Montreal raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit slipped compared with a year ago, hurt by reinsurance claims related to hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey.

    The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share, up three cents from the previous quarter.

    The increase in the payment to shareholders came as BMO reported its fourth-quarter net income fell to $1.23 billion or $1.81 per share, down from $1.35 billion or $2.02 per share a year ago.

    BMO says the quarter included increased reinsurance claims of $112 million largely related to the hurricanes, as well as the impact of a weaker U.S. dollar and a $41-million after-tax restructuring charge.

    Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 totalled $5.66 billion, up from $5.28 billion.

    On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $1.31 billion or $1.94 per share, down from nearly $1.4 billion or $2.10 per share a year ago. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.99 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
     

     