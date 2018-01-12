Two-thirds of BNN.ca visitors who voted in the year-end survey believe Finance Minister Bill Morneau will be looking for another job by the end of 2018.

The results of BNN.ca’s poll – which gauged opinion on the top newsmakers of 2017 and trends to watch for 2018 – show that 66 per cent of respondents answered ‘no’ when asked if Morneau will still be finance minister at the end of 2018.

BNN.ca users also felt strongly about BlackBerry’s John Chen being the architect of 2017’s most impressive turnaround (with 73 per cent of the vote) and NAFTA being Canada’s most important trade deal moving forward (also 73 per cent).

Not every question had a clear result, however, as users were split on topics such as who was the most compelling business leader of 2017, and which 2017 TSX laggard is primed for the biggest turnaround.

Read on for the full poll results.