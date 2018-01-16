Canada’s car czar is warning this country needs to “re-assess our cost competitiveness” to attract investments at a time of “unprecedented disruption” in the automotive industry. “We have to understand and remove barriers for investors because in order for Canada to win investments we cannot just be competitive – we need to be better than other jurisdictions south of the border,” Ray Tanguay wrote in his “Drive to Win” report. BNN's Jameson Berkow will sift through the details and we’ll chase reaction from auto industry principals.

BANK OF CANADA WATCH

One more sleep before we find out if Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz will deliver what the market expects. Current implied probability of the bank’s benchmark rate going up by a quarter percentage point is sitting near 90 per cent. The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, is little changed near 80.4 cents US. If we’re going to weigh the odds of Poloz defying market expectations, today’s the day to do it.

BITCOIN PLUMMETS

The primary cryptocurrency has been down as much as 19.5 this morning, on no apparent single piece of news. Bloomberg is pointing to some cautionary commentary from a top European regulator as reinforcing the need for nerves of steel to invest/speculate in this space. “[Investors] should be prepared to lose all their money,” European Securities and Markets Authority Chairman Steven Maijoor told Bloomberg TV. Closer to home, Quebec’s Autorité des marchés financiers published its own warning to investors about cryptocurrencies and initial coin offerings.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Oil futures came within 11 cents of hitting US$65 per barrel. Last time WTI traded above that threshold was December, 2014.

-A Colorado pension fund is accusing the Big Six banks and three other major lenders of manipulating the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate. Nothing has been proven in court.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Earnings: Citigroup, CSX

-9:30 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau to make announcement during live discussion on Leaders Today Instagram page

-Chrystia Freeland, Rex Tillerson co-host foreign ministers meeting in Vancouver on Korean Peninsula security (family photo at 4:10 p.m. ET, news conference at 10:00 p.m. ET)

