Finance Minister Bill Morneau has dodged a bullet after Canada’s ethics commissioner Mary Dawson cleared him in a conflict of interest investigation. The review stems from concerns about Morneau and two share sales in his family’s pension company in the fall of 2015. The commissioner found Morneau did not benefit from insider information since Ottawa’s planned tax changes were already public. And, in the second instance the commissioner stated the finance minister had no involvement in the renewal of a pension contract with Morneau Shepell.

CANADIAN NEWSPRINT MAKERS BRACE FOR U.S. DUTIES

The U.S. Commerce Department is set to issue its preliminary ruling on whether it believes Canada is dumping newsprint into the United States below market value. The sector came under scrutiny after Norpac -- a Washington-based producer -- complained American paper manufacturers are being hurt by Canadian groundwood. A number of American senators are warning imposing duties on Canadian newsprint could hurt U.S. newspapers, specifically those in small towns covering local news.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- Onex-backed wood pellet manufacturer Pinnacle Renewables is looking to raise $175 million in its initial public offering, valuing the company at about $444 million.

- Canadian marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis has named Cam Battley chief corporate officer.

- A meme promoting “No Timmys Tuesday” has been circulating on social media since owners of two Tim Hortons in Cobourg, Ont. said they would no longer be paying employees for breaks and eliminating some other incentives. This comes ahead of a planned protest at one of the two locations in Cobourg on Wednesday evening.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- 8:15 a.m. ET Canadian housing starts (December)

- RBC Capital Markets hosts a bank CEO conference (RBC's Dave McKay speaks at 8:35 a.m. ET, BMO's Darryl White at 9:15 a.m., CIBC's Victor Dodig at 10:05 a.m., TD's Bharat Masrani at 10:45 a.m., National Bank's Louis Vachon at 12:45 p.m., Scotiabank’s Brian Porter at 1:25 p.m.)

- Consumer Electronics Show opens in Las Vegas

Today's morning newsletter was written by BNN Assignment Editor Alicia Harvey.