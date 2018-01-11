Trade tensions between Canada and the U.S. ramp up

Tension continues to rise between Canada and its largest trading partner, and that’s weighing on the loonie. The Canadian dollar swooned following a report two Canadian government officials are increasingly convinced U.S. President Donald Trump is going to pull out of NAFTA. This comes less than two weeks before the three sides meet for the sixth and second to last round of talks in Montreal. In a subsequent update, Reuters said a U.S. source close to the White House says Trump had been quoted as saying “I want out” of the agreement because of the slow pace of talks. However, the White House said the Trump administration’s position on NAFTA had not in fact changed.

BITCOIN DIVES AS SOUTH KOREA PLANS CRYPTOCURRENCY BAN

The price of bitcoin is falling, now well below US$14,000 after South Korea’s government said it plans on banning cryptocurrency trading. This comes after the country’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges were raided on Wednesday by local tax authorities.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Oil traded above US$64 a barrel for the first since December 2014 before dipping from three-year highs

-Aritzia topped Q3 profit expectations and posted its 13th straight quarter of same-store sales growth

-Vancouver’s Mayor Gregor Robertson will not run for mayor again, he’s been on the job for 10-years

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Shaw Communications, Cogeco, Postmedia, Jean Coutu, Delta Air Lines

-Notable data: Canadian new housing price index

-(1:00 p.m. ET) Yukon to announce its proposed Cannabis Control Act

