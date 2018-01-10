The U.S. Department of Commerce is hitting Canada’s newsprint industry with preliminary countervailing duties of up to 9.93 per cent. The investigation kicked off after an independent paper company based in Washington state complained Canada was dumping newsprint into the U.S. market and unfairly receiving subsidies at home. The move comes as the two countries continue to try to negotiate a trade settlement on softwood to replace the deal which expired in 2015 and less than two weeks before NAFTA members kick off the sixth round of renegotiations in Montreal.

OIL PRICES ON THE RISE

Oil prices continue to climb – hitting their highest level since December 2014. The jump follows a report by the American Petroleum Institute that said inventories fell by 11.2-million barrels last week and ongoing production cuts led by OPEC. We will be watching to see if the Energy Information Administration reports a similar draw down later this morning.

SALES SLUMP IN TORONTO’S LUXURY HOUSING MARKET

Toronto’s luxury-home market saw a steep sales decline in the second half of 2017. Homes in the GTA worth more than a million dollars fell by 56 per cent in the latter part of the year according to a new Sotheby’s report. Sotheby's Canada Chief Executive Officer Brad Henderson will provide further perspective on Business Day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-An Ontario Superior Court has ruled Loblaw’s $25 gift card terms are not misleading

-Protests are being held at Tim Hortons locations across the province today, after some franchises cut employees breaks and benefits following the minimum wage hike

-Bitcoin sinks below US$14,000

-The Trump Administration bows to political pressure and exempts Florida from offshore drilling expansion

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Corus Entertainment, Cogeco, Aritzia

-Notable data: Canadian building permits

-Valeant CEO Joseph Papa presents at J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference in San Francisco (1:30 p.m. ET)

-Consumer Electronics Show continues in Las Vegas

Today's morning newsletter was written by BNN Assignment Editor Alicia Harvey. Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.