Just in time for this week's Bank of Canada rate decision, we’re getting more evidence that a significant proportion of Canadians are struggling to cover basic expenses. The latest MNP Consumer Debt Index shows almost half (48 per cent) of Canadians only have a $200 buffer to pay bills and cover their debt payments fully, one-third of respondents say they aren't able to cover those costs, and 38 per cent say they regret how much debt they've taken out. A separate survey from CIBC shows 59 per cent of respondents would be “significantly less” confident about achieving their financial goals this year if rates rise again. CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid will tie all of this together as we gear up for this week’s main event on Wednesday.

TRUMP REPORTEDLY SOFTENS STANCE ON NAFTA

At least according to Axios, which indicated yesterday the U.S. President “is developing a softer attitude” on the trilateral trade deal after a “conga-line of Republican senators” discussed the pact’s merits with him. Of course, speculation about the president’s thinking could change again by this afternoon; but Axios’s report begs us to consider whether Canada’s behind-the-scenes campaign to rally support at the state and municipal levels could still pay off.

NAFTA CLOUD HANGS OVER AUTO SHOW

It could be a North American International Auto Show unlike any other as NAFTA uncertainty threatens to cast a shadow over the annual display of automakers' latest technology. Today we can look forward to hearing from the likes of BlackBerry, Magna and the always-quotable Sergio Marchionne. But don't be surprised if today's narrative is less about what's under the hood, than where it's made and what industry leaders have to say about rules of origin and NAFTA. Worth noting Canada will be trying to get its message out with Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains on hand in Detroit.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Dozens of people are hurt after a balcony reportedly collapsed at the Jakarta stock exchange building this morning; a police spokesperson is quoted as saying the incident wasn’t caused by a bomb.

-The fight over working conditions at Tim Hortons will be in the spotlight again this afternoon with a group of labour and community leaders saying they’ll deliver a “list of demands” to Restaurant Brands International’s headquarters in Oakville, Ontario.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS (reminder: U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

-9:00 a.m. ET: Navdeep Bains makes announcement at Frank Hasenfratz Centre of Excellence in Manufacturing in Guelph, Ontario

-11:45 a.m. ET: Ontario Labour Minister Kevin Flynn holds media avail in Hamilton, Ontario

-2:00 p.m. ET: Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne holds media avail at NAIS

-2:10 p.m. ET: BlackBerry CEO John Chen delivers keynote at NAIS

-3:00 p.m. ET: Labour and community leaders delivering letter with “clear list of demands” to Restaurant Brands International HQ in Oakville

-3:20 p.m. ET: Magna International presentation at NAIS

-4:00 p.m. ET: National Energy Board holds hearing in Chilliwack, B.C., to consider Kinder Morgan proposal to alter Trans Mountain Expansion route

-Chrystia Freeland, Rex Tillerson host foreign ministers' meeting on Korean Peninsula in Vancouver

