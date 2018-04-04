China and the United States are exchanging body blows on the trade file, as Beijing wasted little time laying out plans for retaliatory tariffs on US$50-billion worth of American goods. Soybeans, cars and aircraft are among the highest profile U.S. exports to fall into Chinese crosshairs in response to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer’s move to slap duties on US$50-billion worth of Chinese goods. The tit-for-tat trade action is rattling through equity markets, with China’s early-morning announcement sending U.S. futures sharply lower.

TD Bank CEO on NAFTA: Uncertainties are never a friend BNN's Amanda Lang joins Bharat Masrani, president and CEO of TD Bank Group, for an exclusive conversation on how tax reform, NAFTA talks and concerns over protectionism are affecting TD's growth strategy in the U.S.

TD’S CEO FEARS TRADE TENSIONS COULD BRING ON RECESSION

In an exclusive interview with BNN, TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani expressed concerns global trade tensions could boil over and trigger a slowdown -- or even a recession -- in certain countries. Masrani also warned TD’s growth outlook could be hit by risks to the U.S. economy, such as the potential failure to reach a new NAFTA deal or the rising U.S. debt load. In addition to current trade concerns, Masrani discussed unproven, anonymous allegations of aggressive sales tactics at his bank, along with its Canadian growth strategy. Don’t miss the full interview today at 5 p.m. ET//2 p.m. PT.

GTA HOME SALES DOWN 39.5% YEAR-OVER YEAR IN MARCH

Canada's largest real estate board says home sales in the Greater Toronto Area plunged nearly 40 per cent year-over-year in March. However, it is the third consecutive month that average sale prices have risen in the GTA compared to the previous month, showing the market continues to show some signs of stabilizing. The country’s hottest housing market has been looking to find its footing since new mortgage stress tests were imposed at the beginning of the year.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Saputo has the go-ahead from Australia’s competition regulator to move ahead with its Murray Goulburn takeover

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Lennar

-Notable data: ADP National Employment Report (March)

-U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft delivers speech in Toronto

