Keith Creel is aiming to assuage any concern about the potential bottom-line impact if thousands of workers represented by the Teamsters and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers walk off the job on Saturday. “From a financial standpoint, taking a long-term view, I would agree with you. It is financial noise,” he said during a conference call in response to a question about the strike threat; adding he won’t allow his company to be “held hostage” by the unions. BNN's Jameson Berkow will have the latest on the labour file, including what the federal employment minister is saying. And we’ll keep an eye on CP shares on the back of in-line revenue and profit in its fiscal first quarter.

KINDER MORGAN’S I TOLD YOU SO MOMENT

No new significant developments on the Trans Mountain Expansion file in Kinder Morgan’s earnings release or conference call late yesterday. A lot of headlines out there today about the company saying the project might be “untenable” amid “unquantifiable risk”. But we’ve heard that before. If there’s subtle incremental advancement on the file, it could be Kinder Morgan CEO Steve Kean saying on the conference call that “the events of the last 10 have confirmed [the] views” that prompted the company’s April 8 decision to put TMEP on ice. Safe to say you can expect colourful commentary on this when we catch up with former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against 'free the beer' case Six years ago, Gerard Comeau from New Brunswick was pulled over by police and fined about $300 for illegally bringing 14 cases of beer into NB from Quebec. The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that preventing stocking up on alcohol from other provinces is constitutional. BNN's Paul Bagnell has the details.

TOP COURT RULES ON INTERPROVINCIAL BARRIERS

The Supreme Court of Canada has delivered a hotly-anticipated decision stemming from Gerard Comeau’s purchase of 14 cases of beer and three bottles of liquor. The court unanimously voted in New Brunswick's favour,ruling provinces have the power to enact laws that restrict commerce if there is another overriding purpose.

BMO IN THE CANNABIS SECTOR

BMO is again demonstrating its desire to play ball in Canada's burgeoning cannabis sector. Its Capital Markets division served as financial advisor on the just-announced takeover of WeedMD by Hiku Brands, which owns the Tokyo Smoke retail chain.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-The founder of OpenText is speaking out against the Trans Mountain expansion, lending his name to an open letter that's urging B.C. John Horgan to keep up his fight against Kinder Morgan. “Saying 'no' is a crucial signal to companies, industries and investors that we want to build the future in areas like clean energy and technology,” Tim Bray said in a release.

-The Financial Post has fresh colour on the internal battle that’s escalating inside Tim Hortons, with the chain’s official franchisee board accusing the dissident Great White North Franchisee Association of committing “business suicide” by inviting so much negative press.

-Amazon.com shares are rallying in pre-market trading, with Jeff Bezos getting the credit for revealing in his letter to shareholders the company now has 100 million Prime members. See the full letter here.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Rogers Communications, DavidsTea

-Notable data: StatsCan EI report

-8:30 a.m. ET: Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi to provide update on national infrastructure plan

-9:45 a.m. ET: Supreme Court of Canada to release decision on interprovincial barriers

-11:30 a.m. ET: Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante delivers speech to Montreal Chamber of Commerce

-1:15 p.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds media avail in London

-2:45 p.m. ET: Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins participates in panel on cryptocurrencies at IMF meetings in D.C.

-5:15 p.m. ET: Alberta Auditor General releases report Putting Alberta’s Financial Future in Focus

-GMP Securities hosts cannabis conference in Toronto

-CIBC holds real estate conference in Toronto (agenda: https://www.cibcvirtual.com/realestate2018)

-OPEC and non-cartel nations start two-day ministerial meeting on production

-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland meets with NAFTA counterparts in Washington

-G20 finance ministers and central bank governors hold working dinner in Washington

-Liberal Party national convention begins in Halifax

-IMF/World Bank spring meetings begin in Washington, D.C. (agenda here: http://www.imf.org/external/meetings/NewSchedule.aspx?meetingid=49)

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.