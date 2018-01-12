Former U.S. ambassador to Canada says NAFTA has become ‘toxic’ term

Trade tensions are ratcheting up as we near the sixth round of talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement. Bruce Heyman, the former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, tells BNN that NAFTA has become a toxic term when it comes to its political implications and it should probably be changed. He says it’s time to put the focus on free trade.

RBC RAISES MORTGAGE RATES

Royal Bank of Canada is increasing its mortgage rates. It’s the first of Canada’s big five banks to make the move ahead of the Bank of Canada’s rate decision next week. The implied odds of the central bank increasing its overnight lending rate now sits just above 75 per cent.

FACEBOOK OVERHAULING ITS NEWS FEED

Facebook’s chief executive Mark Zuckerberg says his company will overhaul the filter for its News Feed to prioritize what friends and family share and de-emphasize content from publishers and brands. The company has been criticized over content it shows people and whether it has negatively influenced or misled millions of users.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Laurentian Bank increases estimate of problematic mortgages to $392M from $304M

-Tim Hortons is raising prices on some breakfast items after minimum wage dispute

-First Majestic buying Primero Mining for $320M

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo

-Notable data: U.S. retail sales, U.S. CPI

