Gwyn Morgan led Encana to at one point in time being Canada’s most valuable company. So it goes without saying his opinion matters. And when it comes to fallout from the Trans Mountain expansion saga, he isn’t pulling any punches. “We’ve got a totally politicized system and that system is simply not acceptable to investors; and until that changes, I don’t see how investors are going to try to put their money down again through a process that’s endless and perhaps will fail anyway,” he told BNN, adding this country’s reputation “is in tatters” while suggesting the federal government needs to enforce its decision on Trans Mountain by using physical force.

We attempted to get some specificity from Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr on how his government will avoid having TMEP land in Canada’s pipeline graveyard. He said the feds will “look at all available tools – financial, regulatory and legal”.

We’ll keep pushing on that thread today as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces increasing pressure to back up the government’s vow to get the pipeline built with actions that deliver on that pledge. Maybe we’ll get more insight after he attends a cabinet meeting in Ottawa at 3:00 p.m. ET.

ZUCKERBERG ON CAPITOL HILL

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will sit down in what’s bound to be a very hot seat today when he testifies before the U.S. Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees. In prepared remarks to be delivered in a separate round of testimony tomorrow (and which could very well be the same opening remarks he delivers today), Zuckerberg apologized for his company’s “big mistake” on fake news, election meddling and data privacy. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry,” he said. “I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.” We’ll see how many pounds of flesh lawmakers aim for when today’s hearing starts at 2:15 p.m. ET. Watch for live coverage on BNN and BNN.ca

XI BRINGS RELIEF TO MARKET

Trade tension is being dialed down another notch today, with global stocks trading higher and futures pointing to a strong open in New York after China President Xi Jinping attempted to tame the rhetoric between his country and the U.S. "In today's world, the trend of peace and cooperation is moving forward and the Cold War mentality and zero-sum-game thinking are outdated," he's quoted as saying at the Boao Forum, while stating his conviction in "opening up" the world's second-largest economy.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Canadian housing starts dipped to an annualized rate of 225,213 in March from 231,026 in February. Worth pointing out starts on single-detached urban homes rose almost 10 per cent.

-Mexico’s economy secretary says there’s an 80 per cent chance of a NAFTA deal by early May. Ascribing odds in these situations makes for great headlines, but I’m not sure how much stock we should put in it (remember when bankers were asked to pinpoint the inning of the financial crisis in late ’08, early ’09?)

-The Great White North Franchisee Association is going public with the story of a Tim Hortons franchisee being told “out of the blue” that his license isn’t being renewed. The GWNFA is implying the decision could be due to his role in a legal dispute over ad funds.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable data: Canadian housing starts, Canadian building permits

9:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Nova Scotia holds annual meeting in Toronto

2:15 p.m. ET: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees

4:30 p.m. ET: Ministers scrum in House Foyer after cabinet meeting

Saskatchewan releases budget

Scotiabank CAPP Symposium in Toronto

