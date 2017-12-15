Hunter Harrison, who CSX brought on board as CEO to share his formula for precision railroading, is off the job after being forced into medical leave as a result of "unexpected complications from a recent illness".

"I want to express that our thoughts are with Mr. Harrison and his family," CSX Chairman Edward Kelly said in a statement. Recall that CSX shares surged in mid-January after Harrison left Canadian Pacific amid rumblings he had his eye on the top job at CSX.

Also remember that Harrison rejected CSX's request for a medical check by an independent physician prior to being hired. First and foremost today, it's the human angle - Harrison's wellness and revered status - that matters. Secondly, we need to address how CSX managed the process. And then we need to consider the implications for CSX shareholders as COO James Foote takes over as acting CEO. Foote, it should be pointed out, is a former CN Rail executive.

LINAMAR’S $1.2B FARM PLAY

Linamar is buying Winnipeg-based MacDon for $1.2 billion in a move that adds to its arsenal of non-auto operations amid a murky outlook for NAFTA renegotiations. The deal will make Linamar a stronger player in the agriculture equipment sector, and is expected to immediately boost earnings and free cash flow. "The acquisition of MacDon provides a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move our agriculture business into a market leading position while providing meaningful diversification to the end markets we serve," CEO Linda Hasenfratz said in a press release.

U.S. TAX COMPROMISE DUE

All signs point to the compromise House-Senate tax plan being released today, and the revised plan still faces uncertainty ahead of an anticipated vote next week. There are multiple reports this morning that at least two Republican senators are threatening to withhold support unless there’s a sweetened child tax credit.

WEEKEND READING

Two features to watch for later today on BNN.ca. Jon Erlichman is pulling together a progress report on Joe Natale’s work at Rogers Communications and his desire to put the spotlight back on the telco’s core wireless business. And fresh off Stephen Poloz’s warning yesterday about bitcoin “hype”, Jameson Berkow will explain why some experts think the best-know cryptocurrency could be unseated by something that doesn’t even exist yet.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- The Airbus executive who helped seal a deal to take control of Bombardier's CSeries aircraft program is on his way out. The European jetmaker announced today that Tom Enders isn't going to stick around for another term as CEO, meaning he'll step aside in April 2019. "We need fresh minds for the 2020s," Enders said in a statement. He also said he plans to "further progress and strengthen our ethics and compliance programmes."

- Incredible stock story overseas this morning. Shares of Hennes & Mauritz, better known as H&M, have been down as much as 15.9 per cent in Sweden after the fast-fashion retailer’s fiscal fourth-quarter sales fell “significantly below the company’s own expectations.” The company pointed out its brick-and-mortar stores “were negatively affected by a continued challenging market situation.” As a result, H&M said it’s planning to ramp up store closures.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable data: Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. industrial production

- 10:10 a.m. ET: Justin Trudeau delivers remarks and holds media avail at public transit event in Toronto

