Investors are split on what the Bank of Canada will do today. As of 4:30 a.m. ET, the implied probability of the central bank raising its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point was 43 per cent. By now we know the story: this country’s economy is setting the pace for the G7, most recently underscored by blowout growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the Hold camp is convinced the bank won’t want to add more fuel to an already-surging dollar, particularly when it doesn’t have a news conference to help explain itself. Watch for reaction to the 10:00 a.m. ET decision throughout the day from the likes of ex-Bank of Canada advisor David Wolf and Gluskin Sheff Chief Economist David Rosenberg.

As a refresher, here’s what Canada’s economy has churned out since the last rate decision on July 12:

Canada's economy DATE DATA ACTUAL July 19 May manufacturing sales +1.3% July 21 June CPI +1.0% July 21 May retail sales +0.5% July 28 May GDP +0.6% August 4 July labour force survey +10,900 jobs August 4 July unemployment rate 6.3% August 4 June trade balance ($3.6 billion) August 17 June manufacturing sales -1.8% August 18 July CPI +1.2% August 22 J une retail sales +0.1% August 31 Q2 GDP +4.5%

TORONTO HOUSING IN BEAR MARKET

It looked like more of the same in Canada’s largest housing market last month as Ontario’s campaign to cool runaway prices continued to take hold. Home sales plummeted 34.8 per cent year-over-year last month, helping push the average selling price 20.5 per cent below the April peak. We’ll have plenty of insight on what’s ahead for Toronto housing throughout the day.

UPDATE: IN CONVERSATION (SOON) WITH RBC’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE

ALMOST HALF OF CANADIANS LIVING PAYCHEQUE-TO-PAYCHEQUE

For all the praise Canada’s economy is getting these days, almost half of the country’s workers are struggling to get by. The Canadian Payroll Association’s closely-watched annual survey shows 47 per cent of working Canadians would struggle if their paycheque came a week late. No surprise then to see that 41 per cent of respondents say they spend all or more of their take-home pay, and 35 per cent say they’re overwhelmed by their debt.

PUTIN, MOON TALK NORTH KOREA

Markets are looking calmer so far after sharp declines yesterday amid fear over North Korea’s nuclear program. We’ll get an update this morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. ET live from CTV’s Genevieve Beauchemin, who’s on the ground in Seoul. Already this morning Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the international community’s options with South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, who warned this could “sink into an uncontrollable situation.”

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

- Canada's trade deficit shrank to $3 billion in July from $3.8 billion in the previous month, according to data released by Statistics Canada on Wednesday, which noted the Canadian dollar soared against the USD in the month. To wit, exports sagged 4.9 per cent in July amid broad-based declines in 9 of 11 sectors. But the deficit narrowed because imports fell at a faster pace.

-Sure, the loss was larger than estimated, but that’s not shaking HBC Executive Chairman’s confidence. Richard Baker said in yesterday’s press release the retailer’s business model is the “right path” for shareholders, while hinting at potential store closures and sale-leasebacks. We’re seeking reaction from activist shareholder Land and Buildings.

-Embattled drugmaker Concordia International is unveiling its new corporate strategy today. Billed as "DELIVER" (a snappy acronym, starting with "Drive growth in the U.K." and ending with "Realign the company's corporate structure), the plan will be detailed on a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

-Justin Trudeau is calling out Boeing. A readout from the prime minister’s meeting with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens yesterday shows Trudeau took up Boeing’s “unfair and aggressive” trade dispute against Bombardier in the meeting. Trudeau evidently reminded Greitens that Boeing also receives “billions” from various levels of government.

-Bitcoin is continuing to recoup some of Monday’s losses that were brought on by China slamming the door on initial coin offerings.

-Hurricane Irma is barreling across the Caribbean with maximum winds hitting 295 km per hour.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Alimentation Couche-Tard

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance (8:30 a.m. ET), Canadian labour productivity (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. trade balance (8:30 a.m. ET), ISM U.S. services index (10:00 a.m.ET)

-7:00 a.m. ET: Toronto Real Estate Board releases monthly sales data

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada rate decision

-11:05 a.m. ET: Suncor CEO Steve Williams presents at Barclays conference

-12:45 p.m. ET: Trudeau delivers opening remarks at Liberal caucus in Kelowna, B.C.

-Scotiabank starts two-day financials summit (Scotia’s Brian Porter speaks at 9:00 a.m. ET, BMO’s Bill Downe at 9:35 a.m. ET, McKay at 10:25 a.m. ET, CIBC’s Victor Dodig at 11:00 a.m. ET, TD’s Bharat Masrani at 12:20 p.m. ET, National’s Louis Vachon at 12:55 p.m.ET)

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

-10:00 p.m. ET: Trudeau holds town hall at UBC

