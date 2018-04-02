Jim Balsillie is slamming Ottawa for not doing enough to create and foster global tech giants here in Canada. In an exclusive interview on BNN, the former chairman and co-chief executive officer of Research In Motion says Canada’s leaders are focusing too much on attracting foreign tech firms rather than preventing our brain drain problem and growing our own domestic tech champions.

Hudson’s Bay says Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor customer data stolen Hudson's Bay says customer payment card information may have been stolen from shoppers at certain Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth and Lord & Taylor stores in North America. And the company says customers should be checking their account statements for possibly fraudulent charges. BNN’s Jameson Berkow has the details.

Hudson’s Bay Company is the latest retailer to be hit by a data breach. The company says client payment card information may have been stolen from customers at certain Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor stores in North America. There is no indication the breach has impacted its e-commerce business or Hudson’s Bay and Home Outfitters stores.

CHINA SLAPS FRESH TARIFFS ON AMERICAN GOODS

China is striking back at the United States in response to American duties on steel and aluminum. China is hitting more than 100 U.S. imports including frozen pork, wine and certain fruits with tariffs of up to 25 per cent in retaliation. Last month, the U.S. took aim at metals imports, arguing foreign steel and aluminum was being dumped in to the U.S. at below-market prices.

-Notable earnings: Callidus Capital

