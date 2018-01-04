Jim Shaw is being remembered as a “fierce competitor” after succumbing to a brief illness yesterday at the age of 60. He ran the telecommunications empire from December 1998 to November 2010, and saw Shaw Communications’ stock (SJRb.TO) rise 177 per cent on his watch - far outpacing the index. That understates the full extent of the boon for shareholders as Shaw delivered a 237.5 per cent total return. Brad Shaw remains in charge, while patriarch JR Shaw helms the board. We'll reflect on Jim's legacy and gather insight on how the family might fill the boardroom void.

TORONTO HOME PRICES INCH UP DESPITE 172% INVENTORY SURGE IN DECEMBER

Homeowners raced to put their properties up for sale in Toronto last month ahead of new mortgage stress test rules that took effect Jan. 1. Active listings surged 172.4 per cent year-over-year in December, according to data released today by the Toronto Real Estate Board. Sales slipped in the month; but despite that dicey mix of surging inventory and sagging activity, prices still inched up 0.7 per cent from the previous year. And credit for that goes to the condo market. Today we’ll be looking ahead to what 2018 might hold for the country’s largest housing market.

Toronto home prices inch up 0.7% despite increase in listings BNN's Jameson Berkow discusses new housing data from the Toronto Real Estate Board that shows home prices inched higher in December despite a near-tripling of listings.

TIM HORTONS HEIRS STIR UP FIRESTORM

Ron Joyce Jr. and Jeri-Lynn Horton-Joyce have a PR nightmare on their hands after staff at a Tim Hortons store in Cobourg, Ont. were put on notice that a basket of incentives and paid breaks are being terminated, with blame going to the provincially-legislated minimum wage hikes and “the lack of assistance and financial help” from head office. Optics are terrible for their heirs. But there’s also an argument this could be put in the unintended consequences bucket.

FORT HILLS PARTNERS NEGOTIATE TRUCE

The squabbling over funding obligations at the massive new oil sands project is over, with Total SA shaving its ownership stake to 26.05 per cent from 29.2 per cent as Suncor (SU.TO) and Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) pick up the balance. We'll evaluate which of the partners will be on the right side of that decision.

EAST COAST BRACES FOR “BOMBOGENESIS”

Atlantic Canada and the northeast U.S. are bracing for what’s being called a weather bomb. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected in New York City, upward of 30 cm is anticipated in Boston, Saint John has been put on notice for as much as 45 cm, with only slightly less expected in Halifax. Beyond the precipitation, there’s also a deep freeze in central Canada. Tons of implications here for power utilities, travelers and others – including retailers, as Paige Ellis reported yesterday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Former Deputy Finance Minister Stanley Hartt, who also served as chief of staff to Brian Mulroney, has passed away at the age of 80.

- Tesla (TSLA.O) has once again suffered a production setback. The electric vehicle maker announced late yesterday it’s on pace to produce 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of the second quarter – three months later than its previous target.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable earnings: Monsanto

- Notable data: Canadian industrial product and raw materials price indices, ISM U.S. services index

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.