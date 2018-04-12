Finance Minister Bill Morneau refused to reveal details from his meeting with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley about the way forward on Trans Mountain, saying in an interview with BNN last night it would be “irresponsible” to do so. But he did acknowledge the concern that’s been brought to the fore by big names like Gwyn Morgan and Derek Burney about the reputational hit that Canada risks taking if Kinder Morgan gives up on the $7.4-billion expansion project. “We need to be able to continue getting big things done in this country,” Morneau said. “We know that the ability to create great jobs is about business investment – and when the federal government says we’ve approved a project that project needs to go forward.” We’ll gather reaction to that and assess whether words alone can drive that point home.

Morneau: Government will use 'all tools' available to get pipeline built Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says negotiations over Kinder Morgan are happening at a fast pace and that the government will use all tools, legal, regulatory, financial to get the project done.

WEAVER OPENS THE DOOR TO A DEAL

Regardless of where one stands on the dispute over Trans Mountain, our interview with B.C. Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver really is must-see TV. A no-holds barred airing of views, capped by the prospect of a potential compromise. “…[if] Alberta were to refine and want to ship some gasoline and some jet fuel to people, that’s a different conversation. I think you might even find that there are people support that in British Columbia … let’s talk about that as a way forward…,” he said. BNN's Jameson Berkow will stress test that notion, remind viewers about Alberta’s recent announcement on partial upgrading commitments, and see what David Black has to say about all of this.

Trans Mountain approval process was a sham: Andrew Weaver Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green Party, joins BNN to discuss his arguments against the Trans Mountain pipeline.

OIL HOLDS NEAR HIGHEST SINCE 2014

The benchmark U.S. oil price is still holding around the highest level since December 2014 after yesterday’s surge above US$67 per barrel on the back of geopolitical threats in Syria and Saudi Arabia – not to mention a recent Bloomberg report that the Saudis are keen to see crude near US$80. Worth pointing out OPEC and non-cartel nations are holding a ministerial meeting next week to discuss output quotas. And amid all of this, we’ve see the dollar take a run toward 80 cents U.S., while the discount on Western Canadian Select oil has narrowed to $15.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Bank of Nova Scotia confirmed in a statement that the US$255-million sale of its Malaysian unit to Cathay has fallen through and that it will now review strategic options for the business.

-Bloomberg is reporting Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet her NAFTA counterparts – Robert Lighthizer and Ildefonso Guajardo – on the sidelines of a summit in Peru later this week.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable data: Canadian new housing price index, Teranet/National Bank Canadian home price index

Notable earnings: Cogeco, Shaw Communications, Delta Air Lines

9:30 a.m. ET: U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Knight Craft delivers speech in Calgary

11:00 a.m. ET: Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna holds media avail in Toronto

11:30 a.m. ET: Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains delivers remarks at Sanofi announcement in North York, Ontario

1:45 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in Rose Garden on tax cuts

3:00 p.m. ET: Caisse de Depot CEO Michael Sabia, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, SNC Lavalin CEO Neil Bruce and others hold press conference in Montreal for groundbreaking on construction of Réseau express métropolitain

-Public Policy Forum hosts Canada Summit in Toronto. Notable speakers include Dominic Barton (0905), Navdeep Bains (0945), Bill Morneau (1300), Mark Carney (1500). Full agenda: https://www.ppforum.ca/event/canada-growth-summit-3-going-distance/

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.