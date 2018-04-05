North American stocks recovered from their steep losses late in the Wednesday trade, with all three major U.S. equity indices closing in positive territory. The rocky start to the trading day was triggered as China and the U.S. revealed details of tariffs against each other, stoking global trade war fears. Declines in healthcare stocks kept the TSX in the red - but well off the lows of the day. U.S. futures were pointing to a positive open early Thursday.

CANADA’S FOREIGN MINISTER HEADS TO U.S. FOR NAFTA TALKS

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington D.C. today. Bloomberg is reporting U.S. President Trump is softening his stance on North American auto content rules, which have been a key sticking point during the negotiations. Reports say NAFTA negotiators are in a race to reach a preliminary deal that could be announced next week when all three NAFTA leaders attend the Summit of the Americas in Peru.

FACEBOOK SCANDAL HITS 87 MILLION USERS

The number of Facebook user accounts improperly accessed by Cambridge Analytica is higher than initially thought. The company now says the third-party firm likely accessed information from up to 87 million accounts, up from 50-million. The tech firm says roughly 600,000 Canadian accounts were likely accessed.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Corus Entertainment topped second quarter earnings expectations, as strength at its radio division helped offset continued declines in television advertising revenue

-Cenovus CEO Alex Pourbaix is filling out the company’s executive ranks, hiring Jon McKenzie away from Husky Energy to serve as the company’s new chief financial officer. McKenzie resigned as Husky CFO earlier Thursday morning, after serving at his post since 2015. McKenzie replaces Ivor Ruste, who previously announced he was retiring from Cenovus, effective April 30.

-Leger’s annual survey says Tim Horton’s reputation has suffered as the company continues to deal with conflict with its franchisees

-The Globe and Mail is reporting construction giant Aecon would not be allowed to bid on the new Canada-U.S. bridge if its takeover by a Chinese state-owned firm goes through

-A report from Dalhousie University calls into question how the government communicates food safety concerns after results showed the majority of Canadians are unaware of recent and significant food recalls

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Monsanto, Corus Entertainment

-Notable data: Canadian. Merchandise Trade Balance (Feb, 8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. Initial Jobless Claims (8:30 a.m. ET)

-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chrystia Freeland, will meet with United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo in Washington, D.C.

-Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Parliamentary Secretary Joel Lightbound address the B7 Business Summit, hosted by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (7:45 p.m. ET)

-Alberta Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous speaks to the Calgary Chamber of Commerce about the provincial budget (11:30 a.m. ET)

-CIBC holds its annual shareholders meeting Halifax (9:30 local time)

-BMO holds its AGM in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET)

