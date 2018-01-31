Alberta’s premier isn’t holding back in her response to the latest hurdle B.C. is threatening to throw in front of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion project. “Having run out of tools in the toolbox, the Government of British Columbia is now grasping at straws,” she said in a statement after B.C. threatened to restrict diluted bitumen shipments through the province, which is being perceived as a poison pill for TMEP. “Rash actions like these send a message to the world that in B.C. and in Canada the rules are not what they might seem, and therefore jeopardize investment decisions and hundreds of thousands of jobs across of range of important industries.” Most important issue to consider here is the risk of Kinder Morgan saying enough’s enough and walking away from the project.

TRUMP DANCES AROUND NAFTA

Donald Trump tip-toed around the issue that matters most to Canadians in his State of the Union address last night. NAFTA wasn’t mentioned by name, but the American president stuck with his standard rhetoric: “We will work to fix bad trade deals and negotiate new ones.” Hard to read much of anything into that, but worth pointing out a group of 36 Republican senators sent Trump a letter yesterday urging him to keep the U.S. in NAFTA. Meanwhile, Brian Mulroney spoke out for the trade deal in testimony before a powerful Senate committee. Anyone’s guess if we’re closer or further from seeing Trump invoke Article 2205 than we were a week ago.

YELLEN’S LAST RATE DECISION

Janet Yellen presides over her last FOMC meeting today, with little doubt in the market about what the U.S. central bank will do. Implied probability of the Fed keeping rates where there are is 96.2 per cent. And there’s no press conference, so reporters won’t even get another shot to pry candid comments out of Yellen. Arguably, the most important thing to watch today is what the Fed will say in its statement about inflation at a time when Treasury yields are the talk of the market.

BAY STREET VETERAN’S MISSION TO MAKE PSYCHIATRIC CARE ACCESSIBLE AND AFFORDABLE

On Bell Let’s Talks Day - when we shine a light on mental health and Bell donates five cents to related programs for texts, calls and social interactions – watch for a special report on serial entrepreneur Sam Duboc about his personal battle with depression and use of technology to make psychotherapy accessible and affordable for Canadians. Duboc, who co-founded the parent company of Air Miles and launched Edgestone Capital, invested in a leading psychotherapy clinic, grew its operation, and launched Beacon - a platform working with insurers like Manulife and Sunlife and businesses such as Porter Airlines.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Thomson Reuters announced yesterday evening it clinched the deal we spent most of yesterday teeing up, with the sale of a controlling stake in its Financial and Risk unit to Blackstone (with a helping hand from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) for US$17 billion.

-Bitcoin has dipped back below US$10,000 as a brutal month for the cryptocurrency nears its end. As of 5:10 a.m. ET, bitcoin was trading almost 30 per cent below where it started the year.

-Suncor has confirmed plans to deploy a fleet of at least 150 self-driving trucks at its oil sands mines, and will work collaborate with the union to “minimize workforce impacts” (ie, job cuts)

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable earnings: Open Text, CGI Group, Boeing, Microsoft, AT&T, Facebook, eBay,

Notable data: Canadian GDP, Canadian industrial product and raw material price indices

11:30 a.m. ET: Calgary Real Estate Board releases 2018 outlook

2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases rate decision

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.