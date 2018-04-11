Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Toronto today for a meeting with Finance Minister Bill Morneau and an interview with BNN. Yesterday, her government raised the prospect of buying the Trans Mountain expansion and late in the evening, Morneau reiterated the government’s key talking point. “We’re thinking about all the means that we have at our disposal to ensure that the project gets done,” he told reporters.

HORGAN POINTS THE FINGER

British Columbia’s premier addressed the prospect of Notley’s government buying TMEP late yesterday by turning the table on her. “The premier of Alberta is entitled to do whatever she wants,” John Horgan said. “If she wants to invest in a pipeline that’s her business. I would prefer she invest in refining capacity…”

He also took aim at the principal player in all of this while going to great lengths to not even name it. “We live in a cooperative federation and I’m surprised that a press release from Texas could evoke such consternation across the country,” John Horgan said late yesterday in response to a question about Alberta legislation looming that could ultimately raise gasoline prices in B.C. “I do believe that the company, the Texas-based company that you referred to, is deliberately trying to dial up crisis within our Canadian federation.”

MARKETS ON EDGE

Futures have been pointing to a weak open at the start of New York, with investors weighing the possibility of a U.S. strike on Syria. To that end, President Donald Trump warned in a tweet this morning that missiles "will be coming".

ZUCKERBERG SURVIVES HOT SEAT

Facebook shares posted their strongest gains in two years yesterday as CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before dozens of U.S. senators who tried their best to make him squirm on the subjects of data privacy and regulation. He’s back on Capitol Hill this morning for an appearance before the House Energy and Commerce committee. I’d like to hear some evaluation of how he performed and whether he’s saying the right things to keep users on board, which ultimately brings us back to the implications for advertisers.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde is chiming in on trade tension, saying it would be an "inexcusable, collective failure" if the global trading system is "torn apart". See her remarks here

-China’s ambassador to Canada is making it clear his country has no patience for Canada’s progressive agenda in any trade deal between the two nations. “You can implement it in your domestic affairs or other international affairs, but we just want to emphasize that we don’t want such ideas being implemented among the negotiations between Canada and China,” Lu Shaye is quoted as saying yesterday.

-The average monthly rent for a Toronto condo surged 10.7 per cent to $2,206 in the first quarter, according to Urbanation

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable data: U.S. CPI

Notable results: Postmedia

7:30 a.m. ET: Airbus holds annual meeting in Amsterdam

10:00 a.m. ET: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before U.S. House Energy and Commerce committee

2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases minutes from last meeting

Scotiabank CAPP Symposium in Toronto

