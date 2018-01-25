Patrick Brown is out as the Ontario Progressive Conservatives’ leader with less than half a year to go before a provincial election that will be fought on key economic and fiscal issues. CTV News broke the story last night. Sexual misconduct allegations, which Patrick Brown rejected as “false” in a news conference, then spurred senior staff to resign, eventually leading Brown to step down as the province’s PC leader early this morning. We’ll get updates throughout the days as the party seeks to fill its leadership void. As a reminder, Brown’s face adorns the party’s platform – which, among other things, promised income tax and hydro relief, "measured" minimum wage hikes, and balanced budgets after a nearly-$3-billion deficit in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

ROGERS EARNINGS

We wait to see whether Joe Natale can keep the momentum going in Rogers Communications’ core wireless division when the company reports quarterly results this morning. And fresh off breaking up with Vice, we’ll see whether there will be further breaks with the legacy of Guy Laurence, who is about to take up the helm of one of the world’s most prestigious sports franchises. It didn’t get much notice here, but Laurence was recently named CEO of Chelsea FC.

REGULATING BITCOIN

BNN's Jameson Berkow has been gathering perspective from past and present Canadian regulators and elected officials on the issue of whether or not bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies need to be – or, more importantly, will be – regulated in Canada. Watch for his feature on BNN.ca and background on BNN this morning.

MNUCHIN STANDS BY DOLLAR COMMENTS

The U.S. Treasury Secretary had an opportunity to back away from cheering down the dollar. He did not waver. “I thought [my comments were] balanced and consistent with what I have said before, which is we are not concerned with where the dollar is in the short term,” he is quoted as telling reporters in Davos. Meanwhile, his comments keep rippling through the market, with oil building on yesterday’s gains that propelled it above US$66 per barrel. Mnuchin’s remarks could soon be lost in Donald Trump’s America First-ing at Davos, where he has just landed ahead of a keynote tomorrow.

FRESHII CEO TAKES VEILED SHOT AT TIM HORTONS

We caught up with Freshii CEO Matt Corrin yesterday on the heels of his company’s sales update and asked him about the controversy that has engulfed Restaurant Brands International, Tim Hortons, its staff and franchisees. “I think it’s better to be investing in initiatives to drive sales … as opposed to cutting things like paid breaks and free meals for staff.” See the full interview here.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-TFSA or RRSP? Thirty-nine per cent of respondents to a new CIBC poll say there’s “no point” of investing in an RRSP; while just over two-thirds say TFSAs are a better way to save.

