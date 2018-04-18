The temperature is going up another couple degrees on Canada’s nastiest pipeline fight. The latest developments:

-Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe stuck to his guns when BNN's Andrew Bell caught up with him last night, underscoring his threat to hold back Saskatchewan oil from British Columbia as that province locks horns with Alberta over the Trans Mountain expansion. “We won’t be there to fill up those tanks,” he said. “British Columbia is out of step with the constitution.” Moe said his warning is driven by a desire to play a role in chipping away at the discount on Western Canadian Select (currently hovering around US$16.60/barrel), which he said costs Saskatchewan $2.6 billion per year. Watch for that interview today on BNN and BNN.ca

-British Columbia Attorney General David Eby is calling out Alberta. “Clearly, the legislation is a bluff,” he told CTV. Watch for a report from one of our CTV News colleagues.

-A new Angus Reid Institute survey shows a clear majority of British Columbians say they will bow to the courts on the Trans Mountain expansion dispute. Sixty-nine per cent of B.C. respondents to the poll, which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, say their province should give in and allow the pipeline to be built if the courts decide B.C. can’t block its construction. As for the risk of this emerging as a ballot box issue next year: 46 per cent of respondents said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing a poor job on the file.

BANK OF CANADA DECISION DAY

Sure, markets see little chance of the bank adjusting its benchmark interest rate today, but that’s not to say it’s a non-event. "It is one of the most exciting meetings we have had for a long time," wrote CIBC Strategist Ian Pollick in a note to clients yesterday. "The reason is not because a hike ... is expected rather, it is a result of some conflicting domestic themes - each arguing for a conflicting policy response - that are creating legitimate confusion over the path of rates." Among those factors: inflation, slowing growth, trade uncertainty and corporate optimism (at least as measured by the bank’s business outlook survey). We’ll get instant analysis of the decision at 10:00 a.m. ET with RBC’s Eric Lascelles. PIMCO’s Ed Devlin and Scotia’s Derek Holt will help fill out our coverage this afternoon.

And here is some of what the economy has delivered since the bank’s last decision on March 7:

Date Data Actual March 9 February labour force survey +15,400 jobs March 16 January manufacturing sales -1.0% March 23 February consumer price index +2.2% y/y March 23 January retail sales +0.3% March 29 January GDP -0.1% April 5 International trade deficit $2.69 billion April 6 March labour force survey +32,300 jobs April 17 February manufacturing sales +1.9%

CP FACES STRIKE THREAT

The Teamsters union has started the official countdown to a potential walk out, serving Canadian Pacific with a 72-hour strike notice and accusing the company of “systematically bullying workers”. More than 3,000 conductors and engineers could walk off the job Saturday if the union makes good on its threat. Earlier this week, CP called out the Teamsters and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers over the number of demands they’re making at the negotiating table, while vowing to bargain in good faith. Today we’ll need to establish the potential impact if the workers walk out.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Shares of IBM are getting punished in pre-market trading (down five per cent at last look) despite first-quarter earnings and revenue narrowly edging past the average analyst estimate. Seems like underwhelming margins are to blame for investor disappointment. Should also point out the company is back to its old ways, with revenue falling from the previous quarter.

-Two case studies in corporate leadership are playing out before our eyes.

-Starbucks’ CEO is shutting down all of the chain’s company-owned U.S. stores for a half a day on May 29 to address racial bias after the arrests of two black men inside a Philadelphia store.

-Southwest Airlines’ CEO is vowing to do everything he can to support the family of a passenger who was killed yesterday as a result of a mid-air engine explosion.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Canadian Pacific Railway, Roots, Morgan Stanley, Alcoa, Kinder Morgan (1630 conference call)

-8:30 a.m. ET: IMF releases Global Financial Stability Report

-9:00 a.m. ET: International Trade Minister François-Philippe Champagne holds media call from Paris

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision and monetary policy report and holds news conference (11:15 a.m. ET)

-10:30 a.m. ET: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with UK PM Theresa May in London

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

-3:00 p.m, ET: New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley delivers remarks on economic outlook

-3:30 p.m. ET: Michael Bloomberg, Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna and Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne hold fireside chat in Toronto

-5:30 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds joint news conference with Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago

-6:45 p.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer Jean-Denis Frechette discusses federal infrastructure strategy before Senate Finance Minister

-IMF/World Bank spring meetings begin in Washington, D.C. (agenda here: http://www.imf.org/external/meetings/NewSchedule.aspx?meetingid=49)

