We’re getting a better sense of the impact months of bad press at Tim Hortons is having on its parent company. Restaurant Brands International managed to sail past first-quarter profit expectations this morning even as same-store sales slipped 0.3 per cent at Tim Hortons. RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz admitted results at the iconic Canadian chain were “soft,” and also unveiled a new so-called Winning Together program designed to “improve guest experience and drive sales and profitability for our restaurant owners.”

NEW ERA AT BARRICK

Barrick Gold is done selling assets to pay down debt. That's the miner's message as it continues to set its sights on lowering its debt burden to US$5 billion by the end of this year; but now the process will be funded by cash on hand and cash flow. "Any proceeds resulting from additional portfolio optimization will be reinvested back into the business to enhance our project pipeline, or returned to shareholders," it added after reporting first-quarter adjusted profit that narrowly beat expectations. And as the latest evidence of Barrick's discipline, it also announced yesterday that it is pulling the plug on a Pascua-Lama optimization prefeasibility study.

CN CUTS OUTLOOK

Interim Canadian National CEO JJ Ruest is striking an optimistic tone, declaring his rail company "has turned the corner" after a brutal winter. But the freight hauler's numbers indicate this could very well be a show-me story for investors. First-quarter profit slid 16 per cent, the operating ratio deteriorated to 67.8 per cent and the full-year profit outlook has been slashed. Question today is whether Ruest is doing the right things to rebuild customer - and shareholder - confidence.

And we will watch for developments after the van rampage in Toronto yesterday that left ten dead and more than a dozen injured. The suspect is expected to make a court appearance today at 10:00 a.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Enbridge says it is “pleased” with a Minnesota judge’s recommendation that regulators allow the Line 3 replacement project proceed – albeit not along the company’s preferred route. And so Enbridge is indicating it will need more time to review the decision in detail.

-Shares of Alphabet are flat in pre-market trading after Google's parent company saw profit soar to US$9.4B in the first quarter on the back of double-digit revenue growth. Much of the attention is focused on a surge in spending during the period, with capital expenditures hitting US$7.3 billion.

-Metro got the go-ahead for its takeover of Jean Coutu late yesterday from the Competition Bureau, subject to some divestitures. The deal is expected to close on May 11.

-The world’s most scrutinized yield is pulling further away from a crucial threshold, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury yielding 2.966 per cent at last look

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Restaurant Brands International, Metro, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoran, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Verizon, 3M, United Technologies, Harley-Davidson

-Notable data: S&P/Case Shiller U.S. home price index, U.S. new home sales, U.S. consumer confidence

-8:45 a.m. ET: AggregateIQ CEO Zackary Massingham and COO Jeff Silvester testify before House of Commons Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee

-10:00 a.m. ET: CN Rail holds annual meeting in Toronto

-11:45 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump and France President Emmanuel Macron hold news conference in the Rose Garden

-BlackBerry holds analyst day

-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland expected to meet with NAFTA counterparts Robert Lighthizer and Ildefonso Guajardo

