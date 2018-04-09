Kinder Morgan Canada has reached its breaking point. The company is essentially putting its $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion project on ice by suspending “non-essential” activities and spending on the controversial pipeline amid what it calls “unquantifiable risk”. “A company cannot resolve differences between governments,” CEO Steve Kean said in a press release. “A company cannot litigate its ways to an in-service pipeline amidst jurisdictional differences between governments.”

The stakes for British Columbia, Alberta, and all of Canada for that matter, are significant. Basic pillars for our coverage:

-What’s Justin Trudeau going to do? I’m no constitutional expert, nor will I pretend to be; would be good to hear from someone who is.

-What message is John Horgan sending to the rest of the world? And what’s the spillover effect for how international boards of directors and global investors will perceive Canada as a place to do business?

-What’s it going to take to avoid having the Trans Mountain expansion project join Energy East in Canada’s pipeline graveyard? We’ll get a better idea at 0830 ET when Kinder Morgan Canada management holds a conference call.

-How will Enbridge and TransCanada respond if Rachel Notley plays the ace up her sleeve and takes a stake in the pipeline?

-What’s plan B/C/D for the oil patch? And where does crude-by-rail fit into the equation?

TRADE TENSION ABATES, APPARENTLY

Today it's a Trade Tension easing type of day. Stocks are trading higher in Europe and futures are pointing to a strong start at the open in New York. U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet pledging friendship with Xi Jinping yesterday morning appears to be getting some of the credit, although a few minutes ago he tweeted again on what he describes as “STUPID TRADE” with China. Notably, China's president takes the spotlight tonight at the Boao Forum for Asia, colloquially referred to as Asia's Davos. We'll aim to establish expectations for the tone Xi needs to strike in his keynote address.

CRESCENT POINT SLAMMED BY ACTIVIST

Crescent Point Energy has an activist on its hands. Cation Capital went public this morning with its plan to nominate four directors to the company's board of directors at the annual meeting next month, saying it was "compelled to take this action given the significant destruction of shareholder value and the abject failure of current leadership..." Crescent Point shares have plunged 39 per cent over the last year. We're chasing principals.

NAFTA 'INTENSIVE PHASE'

That’s how Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland framed it late Friday amid high-level meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexico’s Ildefonso Guajardo. Remains to be seen if the three countries can deliver the speculated detail-light agreement in principle at the Summit of the Americas later this week.

FACEBOOK BREAKS THE NEWS

The embattled social network Goliath is due to start notifying the 87 million users whose data may have been compromised in the Cambridge Analytica affair today. The disclosures come ahead of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s trek to D.C. where he’s scheduled to address lawmakers tomorrow and Wednesday.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The Real Estate Wealth Expo happened in Toronto this weekend. Based on tweets, looks as though Sylvester Stallone’s address was rather remarkable. Would be great to hear from one of our top housing experts who was in attendance. And, if you missed it, here’s our tee-up from a few weeks ago.

-Starting today, shoppers will be able to earn and redeem Canadian Tire money at all of the retailer’s banners

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable data: Canadian housing starts

8:30 a.m. ET: Kinder Morgan Canada holds conference call re. Trans Mountain expansion

10:30 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases Business Outlook Survey​

1:15 p.m. ET: Ontario Real Estate Board President David Reid releases report and recommendations on impact of legal recreation cannabis

2:00 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau makes announcement and holds media avail alongside Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard in Montreal

5:00 p.m. ET: Alberta government expected to table legislation on cannabis (embargoed technical briefing at 1100 and embargoed news conference at 1200)

9:30 p.m. ET: China President Xi Jinping delivers keynote address at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a 'chase note' to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day.