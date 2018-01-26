It will be America First at the World Economic Forum today in Davos when U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the elite audience. He will reportedly invite businesses to take advantage of the recently-lowered corporate taxes and diminished regulatory burden. We will of course watch for any new commentary on NAFTA or the U.S. dollar, which has resumed its slide after getting a brief reprieve yesterday when Trump talked it up.

Meanwhile, Americans are waking up to headlines about how the president reportedly ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller last year, and then backed off when the White House’s legal team resisted.

DECISION ON CSERIES DUTIES

Bombardier will find out today if the U.S. Commerce Department can proceed with its import duties on the CSeries. The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to announce its determination on whether Boeing has proven it was injured by Bombardier at a public meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. If the ITC sides with Boeing (and recall that a tie vote goes in Boeing’s favour), that clears the way for Commerce's 212.39-per-cent countervailing tariffs and 79.82-per-cent anti-dumping duties.

IN DEPTH WITH JOHN TORY

Watch for our interview with Toronto Mayor John Tory today on BNN. He discusses his “restrained pleasure” about being short-listed for Amazon’s HQ2, the outlook for NAFTA (“you can’t not be worried”), “the long way to go” on affordable housing in the city, and his shock over the allegations against former Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Japan Petroleum Exploration says it’s booking a $750-million impairment on its B.C. gas project as a result of Pacific NorthWest LNG being stopped in its tracks.

-Canada’s Competition Bureau is suing Ticketmaster for what it calls deceptive pricing. Seems like the fight against the ticketing Goliath has been raging to no avail since Pearl Jam’s boycott in the mid-90s.

-From the everything old is new again files: Dell is reportedly considering an IPO, and Reuters is reporting CBS and Viacom are considering reuniting

-Bill Ackman reportedly has a new friendly target: The Wall Street Journal is reporting Ackman disclosed a passive stake in Nike last night at a meeting with investors.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian CPI, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. GDP

-8:00 a.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers special address at World Economic Forum

-9:00 a.m. ET: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney participates in “Global Economic Outlook” panel at World Economic Forum (NOTE: Bloomberg is interviewed Stephen Poloz at 0340)

-2:30 p.m. ET: U.S. International Trade Commission decision on Boeing-Bombardier dispute.

-Finance Department closes pre-budget consultations

-Ontario Progressive Conservative caucus meets to appoint parliamentary leader

-B.C. Premier John Horgan in Asia (trip runs to Jan. 30, stops in China, South Korea, Japan)

