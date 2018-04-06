The trade standoff between the world’s two largest economies is escalating. China is warning it doesn’t want a trade war, but it is ready to fight one in the wake of U.S. President Trump directing his trade officials to consider additional tariffs on US$100-billion worth of Chinese goods. The U.S. administration thinks further tariffs should be considered after China hit back against earlier U.S trade actions.

MARCH JOB REPORTS

In addition to the ongoing trade tensions, investors will be closely watching the March Canadian and U.S. employment reports due out this morning. Statistics Canada is anticipating an increase of 20,000 jobs. Meanwhile, the U.S. jobs report is expected to show another strong month of hiring and may show the unemployment rate dropping to its lowest level in almost 18 years. The reports are closely watched as they could have an impact on the future of interest rate paths in both countries.

BITCOIN DECLINES CONTINUE

Bitcoin is trading below the US$7,000 mark, hitting its lowest level since Nov. 14, 2017. The digital currency has been under pressure as central banks try to figure out how to regulate cryptocurrencies.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: Canadian jbs report (8:30 a.m. ET), U.S. Jobs report (8:30 a.m. ET)

-RBC holds its AGM in Toronto (9:30 a.m. ET)

-Prime Minister Trudeau will meet with employees of Suncor’s Fort Hills facility (12:00 p.m. ET)

-Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland meets with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Secretary of the Economy Ildefonso Guajardo in Washington, D.C.

