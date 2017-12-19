The Dow Jones Industrial Average has 25,000 in its sights after coming off a 70th record close of the year as the prospect of US$1.5-trillion in tax relief inches closer to reality. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the bill around 1:30 p.m. ET today, according to a Republican aide cited by Bloomberg. After the House, it’s over to the Senate – where the Republicans have considerably less wiggle room. We’ll track developments and consider the spillover effect for Canadian competitiveness.

AWAITING BOMBARDIER DUTIES

Really, today’s the day. Timing is unknown, but we’re waiting for the U.S. Commerce Department to release its final determination on duties that will be applied to Bombardier’s CSeries jets. The Alabama assembly line is a wild card. But, as Boeing pointed out yesterday in remarks to the International Trade Commission (which has the final say in this process), the injury it has incurred extends beyond its commercial division thanks to the federal government’s decision to buy used Australian fighter jets instead of Boeing’s Super Hornets. A lawyer representing Bombardier, meanwhile, says Boeing is “making money hand over fist” and “faces no imminent threat of injury”.

TALLYING FOREIGN OWNERSHIP IN HOUSING MARKETS

The early results are in from Statistics Canada’s effort to gather data on foreign investment in housing markets. According to today’s release, non-residents own 4.8 per cent of properties in the Vancouver census metropolitan area and 7.6 per cent in the city itself. The ownership rate is 3.4 per cent in Toronto’s census metropolitan area and 4.9 per cent in the city itself. CMHC is also out with new data today. Arguably, most notably: foreign ownership in downtown Montreal’s condo market surged to 7.6 per cent from 4.3 per cent a year ago.

HOW STRANZL TRIED AND FAILED TO BUY SEARS CANADA

Make sure to check out Paige Ellis' extensively-researched inside story on how Sears Canada’s executive chair hustled to cobble together financing for a bid that could have kept Sears Canada alive in one form or another. “This thing was set up for failure from day one,” is how one of Paige’s sources describes the process, which involved some Wall Street titans and deep-pocketed frozen yogurt tycoons.

AECON TAKEOVER GOES TO A VOTE

Aecon Group shareholders will have their say today on the $1.5-billion takeover offer from China Communications Construction Company's overseas investment arm. The deal was announced in October and was framed as an opportunity for Aecon to benefit from added heft and financial clout. It also raised some concern about the sensitivity of Aecon's nuclear work in Canada. Jameson Berkow will be on location for the vote and we'll look ahead to regulatory hurdles that still loom. Watch for an interview with Aecon’s CEO during Business Day PM.

Pending Aecon takeover 'disappointing': Portfolio manager Kash Pashootan, CEO and Chief Investment Officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel says Canada needs to look at what the potential sale of Aecon Group to China Communications Construction Company's overseas investment arm means for the country's future.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

- Home Capital Group said late yesterday it’s bringing Mike Forshee back to the company as senior vice-president of underwriting, tasked with “providing strategic insight to ensure continuous improvement of underwriting processes and protocols.”

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

- Notable earnings: FedEx

- Notable data: StatsCan releases estimates of foreign ownership in Toronto and Vancouver housing, CMHC releases Housing Market Insight report, StatsCan EI report, U.S. housing starts

- 10 a.m. ET: Aecon holds special shareholders' meeting for vote on takeover by China Communications Construction Company

- 10:30 a.m. ET: CMHC/StatsCan conference call on housing data

- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets with Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland in Ottawa (12 p.m. ET arrival, 12:50 p.m. ET welcoming ceremony, 1 p.m. ET bilateral meeting, 4 p.m. ET special Canada-U.S. Cabinet Committee meeting, 5:15 p.m. ET media availability, 6 p.m. ET meeting with Justin Trudeau)

- U.S. Commerce Department to announce final determination on CSeries duties

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.