Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and her U.S. and Mexican counterparts will close out the sixth round of NAFTA talks in Montreal today amid optimism that enough progress has been made to keep the three countries at the negotiating table for the next round. Indeed, Bloomberg is reporting this morning that U.S. President Donald Trump won’t use his State of the Union address tomorrow as the platform to trigger the withdrawal process. But that’s not to say it’s smooth sailing. We’ve got Joyce Napier’s report for National that points to U.S. lawmakers who are on the ground in Montreal and speaking out against Mexico’s labour practices.

CSERIES OUTLOOK

After popping champagne on Friday, Bombardier and Airbus now turn to the task of leveraging Friday’s win in D.C. to bring new CSeries customers into the fold. JetBlue is on the tip of everyone’s tongue as a potential buyer. But which other carriers could embrace the jet? That’s what BNN's Paige Ellis will dig into today as we assess the outlook for Bombardier and its investors, who saw the company’s stock close on Friday at the highest level since early 2015.

BACK TO BUSINESS IN OTTAWA

MPs return to the House of Commons today as a fresh Parliamentary sitting gets underway. Top of mind for us will be how/if Finance Minister Bill Morneau can put last year’s controversies behind him. A spring budget is just around the corner, and some of Bay Street’s brightest shared their views with BNN's Greg Bonnell on what Morneau can do to help rebuild confidence.

INSIDER’S PERSPECTIVE ON ONTARIO PCs

More tumult in the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party this weekend after President Rick Dykstra announced via tweet he will “step aside”. We look forward to speaking with former Postmedia Chair turned-PC candidate Rod Phillips at 8:30 a.m. ET. Still no official word on whether he’s throwing his hat in the ring to lead the PCs into the election.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia is warning of "growing financial pressures" after forecasting a $1.3-billion loss this fiscal year amid a surge in crashes across the provinces.

-Ballard Power is swatting back at a short report that levelled the company’s stock on Thursday and Friday. “Ballard shareholders would be well-advised to view any communication from these types of investors with a healthy degree of skepticism,” Ballard said in a press release this morning after Spruce Point Management’s 60-page presentation called its growth prospects in China into question.

-Japan’s financial services regulator has given Coincheck until Feb. 13 to deliver a report on how hackers were able to steal more than US$500M in crypto currencies and explain how it will prevent a repeat occurrence.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable data: U.S. personal income and spending

-11:00 a.m. ET: Governor General Julie Payette presides over swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall

-11:00 a.m. ET: Senate Transport Committee release report on autonomous vehicles

-11:20 a.m. ET: Closing trilateral news conference at NAFTA negotiations in Montreal

-11:45 a.m. ET: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland holds media avail in Montreal

-12:00 p.m. ET: BCE CEO George Cope delivers speech in Toronto

-Ministerial meeting at NAFTA negotiations in Montreal

-Parliament resumes sitting

-B.C. Premier John Horgan in Asia (trip runs to Jan. 30, stops in China, South Korea, Japan)

