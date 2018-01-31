{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    8m ago

    Boeing waiting for ITC explanation before next CSeries steps

    The Canadian Press

    MONTREAL - Aircraft giant Boeing Co. (BA.N) says it is waiting for the U.S. International Trade Commission to publish reasons for its trade dispute decision favouring Bombardier (BBDb.TO) before deciding its next steps, including whether to launch a new petition.

    Chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said during a quarterly conference call that it won't decide how to proceed until it reviews the rationale behind the trade agency's decision that CSeries imports didn't cause the company harm.

    Muilenburg didn't respond directly when asked if he felt Boeing lost the decision because it didn't have a plane competing in the campaign for Delta Air Lines, Inc., which ultimately ordered 75 CS100 planes in 2016.

    He was also asked if Boeing would file a new trade complaint if Bombardier sells the larger CS300 to U.S. airlines.

    Instead, he noted the Department of Commerce's earlier ruling affirming Bombardier's dumping behaviour still stands. The department approved duties of nearly 300 per cent that were overturned by the USITC.

    Boeing says it continues to pursue a potential tie-up with Embraer, which is preparing to offer an aircraft that is better positioned to compete with the CSeries.