{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    4h ago

    Boeing wins US$12.3B American Airlines for 47 dreamliners

    Julie Johnsson, Bloomberg News

    The Boeing building is seen next to Boeing Field in Seattle

    The Boeing building is seen next to Boeing Field in Seattle

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    American Airlines (AAL.O) said it is ordering 47 of Boeing Co. (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners for long-range flying, expanding its fleet of the advanced carbon-composite jetliners and dealing a blow to Airbus SE’s ambitions to expand its wide-body aircraft sales in the U.S.

    As part of the move, American will drop an order for 22 of Airbus’s twin-aisle A350 jets, a purchase placed by predecessor carrier US Airways.

    American is ordering 22 of Boeing’s 787-8, the smallest member of the carbon-composite jet family, and 25 of the 787-9 variant. The orders are worth $12.3 billion at list prices before the customary discounts.

     