    4h ago

    Bombardier receives US$444M order from France's national rail company

    The Canadian Press

    The Bombardier logo is seen at the Bombardier factory in Belfast

    MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc.'s rail division has received an order worth about US$444 million from France's national railway company.

    The 32 double-deck trainsets -- with a total of 256 cars -- will be used on three inter-city lines connecting the Centre-Val de Loire region and Paris.

    Bombardier (BBDb.TO) says deliveries will be made from 2020 through 2022.

    The order is part of a 2010 contract for Bombardier to supply up to 860 double-deck trains for French regions through SNCF Mobilites, the country's national rail company.

    To date, 10 French regions have ordered a total of 373 Omneo or Regio 2N trains under the contract.
     