Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, led by shares in Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), which closed up more than 15 per cent after it won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 35.21 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 16,239.22.

For the week, the index fell 0.7 per cent.

Bombardier was the biggest riser on the index, gaining 15.3 per cent to $3.54.

Just one of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the TSX's weight, slipped 0.1 per cent. Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) fell 0.5 per cent to $74.05.

The information technology group rose 1.6 per cent and the industrials group rose 0.8 per cent.

Gold mining stocks got a boost from higher prices for the precious metal. Gold climbed back toward the previous day's 17-month peak as a report of slow economic growth pushed the U.S. dollar lower.

Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO)rose 2.3 per cent to $4.51 and Alamos Gold Inc gained 3 per cent to $7.86.

The energy group added 0.3 per cent as oil prices rose.

U.S. crude prices settled nearly 1.0 per cent higher at US$66.14 a barrel.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) rose 10.8 per cent to $34.48 after AltaCorp Capital upgraded the stock to "speculative buy." Rival Aphria Inc (APH.TO) rose 5.5 per cent to $20.16. The overall healthcare group advanced 3.8 per cent.

The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows.

Canada's annual inflation rate dipped as expected in December as gasoline prices cooled, but analysts said the Bank of Canada was likely to stay on a policy tightening path with inflation still near the central bank's 2 per cent target.